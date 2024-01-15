Honoring Heroes

In their annual ceremony last December, the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) held its 2023 Awards Banquet, a special event honoring the bravery, dedication, and exceptional service of its officers. As a proud supporter and partner, the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (IOP LENS) is delighted to recap the notable achievements and recognitions bestowed upon these dedicated law enforcement professionals.

Leading the honors was the prestigious Medal of Valor, awarded to Lieutenant Robert Forsythe and FTO Jason Santulli. This medal is reserved for those who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life. Lt. Forsythe and FTO Santulli's acts of valor and selflessness represent the highest ideals of law enforcement and set an inspiring example for their colleagues.

The Life Saving award, a testament to the critical role officers play in emergency medical situations, was presented to Sergeant Matthew Storen and Detective Christopher Sanders. Their quick thinking and immediate action in life-threatening situations have saved lives, showcasing not only their training and skill but also their deep commitment to the welfare of the community.

The IOPPD presented Certificates of Merit to several outstanding members of the force for their exemplary service and commitment. This year's honorees included Captain Jeff Swain, Sergeant Matthew Storen, Corporal Amanda Postell, Detective Joseph Tumminelli, Master Police Officer Lance Hammond, and Patrolman Dustin Griffin. These awards reflect their exceptional dedication and significant contributions to the Isle of Palms community.

In addition to the high honors, the IOPPD also celebrated its yearly award winners, a group of individuals nominated by their peers and supervisors for their exceptional contributions. The 2023 distinguished awardees were Ptl Ben Mize, honored as Rookie of the Year for his outstanding start in his law enforcement career; FTO Jason Santulli, recognized as Officer of the Year for his exemplary service and dedication; Sgt Chad King, who earned the Supervisor of the Year for his leadership and guidance; and Olivia Wyman, celebrated as the Professional Staff Member of the Year for her invaluable support and commitment to the department. Each of these awardees exemplifies the high standards and commitment to excellence that define the IOPPD.

Captain Swain Lieutenant Forsythe, Class A Patrolman Dustin Griffin Master Police Officer Lance Hammond Sgt Chad King Ptl Ben Mize Corporal Amanda Postell Detective Christopher Sanders FTO Jason Santulli Sergeant Matthew Storen, Class A Detective Joseph Tumminelli Olivia Wyman

IOP LENS, in its role as a supportive community partner, applauds these recognitions and extends heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees. This annual banquet not only honors individual achievements but also symbolizes the deep connection and mutual respect between the Isle of Palms community and its police department.

Looking ahead, IOP LENS is excited to host its upcoming fundraising banquet on May 15, 2024, at The Citadel Beach House. Themed "Taste of the Island," this event promises a friendly competition with Island Restaurants in Recognition of our Hospitality Industry. The banquet is a crucial opportunity for community members to support IOP LENS initiatives and programs that aid the IOPPD. All proceeds from the event will directly contribute to these vital efforts.

Registration for the "Taste of the Island" banquet will open soon. We encourage the community to participate in this meaningful event. For more information and regular updates, please visit LENSIOP.ORG. Let's come together to support our local law enforcement and ensure the Isle of Palms remains a safe, welcoming community for all.