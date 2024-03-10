BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters Respond to House Fire in 500 Block of Ocean Blvd on IOP

× Expand Provided

The Isle of Palms Fire and Police Departments, as well as other fire agencies, have responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Ocean Boulevard on the island.

The fire was first reported around 3 pm on Sunday. This is a breaking story and we will provide updates as we get more information.

"We are asking the public to stay away from the scene and allow emergency responders to do their work, " said Sgt. Matt Storen with the IOP Police Department.

Sgt. Storen also said there were "no injuries reported at this time."

The IOP Fire Department will provide further information at a later time.

Video credit: Kerry Reichs