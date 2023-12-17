How To Make Holiday-Themed Charcuterie Boards

This guide is your culinary compass to navigate through these festive occasions, teaching you how to create not just a delightful assortment of snacks, but a centerpiece that captures the essence of each holiday. Whether you're a fan of the rich, traditional hues of Christmas, the sparkling elegance of New Year's Eve, or the sweet, heart-warming tones of Valentine's Day, your charcuterie board can become a canvas for your festive expressions. So, grab your cheese knives and platters, and let's embark on a flavorful journey to design holiday-themed charcuterie boards that are not just visually stunning but also a feast for the palate!

Christmas Charcuterie Board

Cheeses:

Brie

Aged Cheddar

Gouda

Meats:

Smoked Turkey

Ham

Crackers and Breads:

Rosemary-infused crackers

Whole wheat breadsticks

Gingerbread men

Christmas Add-Ons:

Red and green grapes

Cranberries

Pomegranate seeds

Green and red apple slices

Sprigs of rosemary and holly for decoration

Red and green pepper slices

Seasonal nuts (pistachios, spiced pecans)

Red and green olives

Peppermint ribbon candy

New Year's Eve Charcuterie Board

Cheeses:

Aged Cheddar

Gorgonzola

Manchego

Creamy Goat Cheese

Meats:

Iberico Ham

Duck Salami

Proscuitto

Crackers and Breads:

Crackers

Breadsticks

New Year’s Eve Add-Ons:

Grapes (for the midnight tradition)

mini pickles

raspberries, strawberries, blueberries

dried mango

Figs and blackberries

Mini champagne bottles or glasses with sparkling wine

Dark chocolate with gold leaf accents

ferrero roches

wrapped rolos

Almonds

Valentine's Day Charcuterie Board

Cheeses:

Le Delice De Bourgogne Triple Cream Soft Ripened Cheese

Unexpected Cheddar

Wedge of Brie

Honey Goat Cheese

Meats:

Low Sodium Salami

Prosciutto

Crackers:

Fig & Olive Crisps

3 Seed Beet Crackers

Multigrain Pita Bite Crackers

Valentine’s Day Add-Ons: