IOP Exchange Club Flies 165 Flags to Honor Veterans

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee erected 165 flags for Veterans Day, a perfect way for families and friends to honor those who served in the military.

Members and tourists saw the 85 flags waving in the wind at the IOP Exchange Club from Nov. 3 through November 15, each with a tag noting the veteran’s name, rank and other information. Volunteers from the IOP Exchange Club also erected 80 flags at Towne Centre in Mount Pleasant. It was a beautiful sight, with many families taking pictures in front of the flags dedicated to their loved ones who served our country. Many stories could be told by the families of their sacrifice and service.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee has provided more than $25,000 in donations this year to organizations including the Fisher House, Tri-County Veterans Network, Vantage Point Foundation, Project Street Outreach, DVA Disabled Veterans, Lowcountry Food Bank, Project Street Outreach, Tri-County Elder Care, Growing Minds, PGA Hope and the VA Hospital. The committee also has provided direct help to veterans in need, including bus tickets for employment training and renovation materials for housing.

Thank you to our fallen veterans and their families for their ultimate sacrifice and to our veterans who have served our country throughout the years here at home and across the world.

And thank you to our sponsors and donors for your support of our veterans. The Flags for Heroes Fundraiser for the Americanism Committee raised $11,295.

Gold Sponsors – Dunes Properties, Cynthia Albrecht, Betty Poore, Dimi Matouchev,

Jim Thompson.

Silver Sponsors – Caroline Blake, David Barr.

Bronze Sponsors – Mickell Fosberry, Robbie Berg.

3 Flags – Susan Widhalm.