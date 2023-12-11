IOP Faces Another Erosion Issue

The city of Isle of Palms has been doing its best to deal with severe erosion issues at Breach Inlet in recent months, scraping and trucking in sand and installing sandbags in an effort to protect properties threatened by the Atlantic Ocean until the Army Corps of Engineers launches a $10-million project that will benefit both IOP and Sullivan’s Island.

Now erosion has reared its fickle head in another part of IOP’s 7-mile-long shoreline, along Beachwood East in Wild Dunes. The problem is “what we dealt with in 2016 and 2017,” according to Steven Traynum of Coastal Science & Engineering, a company that has provided consulting services to the city since 2007. At the IOP City Council’s Nov. 28 meeting, he recommended limited scraping and possibly trucking in sand and using sandbags until nature fixes the problem “or we can implement a larger project.”

Traynum explained that every five to seven years, sand moves through the Dewees delta, which shifts, allowing a large quantity of sand to migrate to the IOP beach. He said the process, which can take a couple of years, could add up to 500,000 cubic yards of sand to the beach.

“The shoal is currently 400 to 500 feet offshore. Until that shoal attaches, that area is going to continue to erode,” he said. “This is not going to be a very quick fix.”

IOP City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said work started between 13 and 17 Beachwood East the week of Dec. 4, after the city received permission to proceed from the Ocean & Coastal Resource Management division of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“We requested a larger area, but they came out and measured, and those were the only properties where the tide was within 20 feet,” she said.

Jimmy Bernstein, who lives on Beachwood East, addressed the Council at its Nov. 28 meeting, pointing out that “in the past week, the erosion has been severe.”

“I wanted to implore the Council to take action,” he said. “It’s overwhelming in its impact.”

Traynum told the Council that only a small percentage of the island, around 2,500 feet out of 7 miles, has an erosion problem. He said the Corps of Engineers is expected to open bids for its project on Dec. 29 and that the contractor wouldn’t begin pumping sand from along the Intracoastal Waterway to the IOP and Sullivan’s Island beaches for at least another month after that.

“We’re looking toward mid-February before any substantial amount of sand is on the beach,” he said, adding that the Corps project would probably take around five months.