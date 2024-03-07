IOP LENS Leadership Series Welcomes Prioleau Alexander on April 9th

The IOP LENS Leadership Series announced that their next speaker will be Prioleau Alexander, a Veteran, author, and editor of the Charleston Mercury. The event will be held at the Exchange Club on Tuesday, April 9th from 6:00 - 7:00 pm.

The evening's moderator is Jim Thompson.

Guest will be given a complimentary copy of Prioleau's book Where Have All the Cowboys Gone, humorous and mostly historically accurate account of American history. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary wine.

You can register for the event by using the following link: www.lensiop.org/programs.