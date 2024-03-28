IOP Recreation Department to Host Free Beach Yoga

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department's Free Beach Yoga Series will return in 2024. The classes will be held every Tuesday, May to October, from 7:30 am to 8:30 am at the 25th Avenue beach access on Isle of Palms. All residents, visitors and fitness levels are welcome.

During this series, IOP Recreation Center Instructor Kathy Berry will guide participants through adaptive moves and poses with a focus on overall mind and wellness journey.

Enhanced by salt-air, sunshine and rhythmic waves, this yoga experience is an excellent way to increase flexibility, strength and endurance; reduce stress, improve concentration and creativity, lower body fat, stimulate the immune system and more!

Participants are encouraged to register at IOP.net and bring a large towel, yoga mat, yoga blocks and water.