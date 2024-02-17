Islander 71 Announces Customer Appreciation Week

Islander 71 Islander 71 Customer Appreciation Week

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar will host their Customer Appreciation week from Monday, February 19th through Friday, February 23rd.

To show their appreciation to all patrons, visitors, and locals, the restaurant will be offering half price entrees all week (Main Entrees Section only). You can see their menu here.

Guests are encouraged to book a reservation on Resy: https://resy.com/cities/islf/islander-71-fish-house

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar is located at 80 41st Ave. on Isle of Palms.

There hours of operation:

Monday to Friday - 4 pm to 10 pm

Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner - 11 am to 10 pm

You can learn more on their website.