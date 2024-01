Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar is currently offering several weekly specials for diners.

Tuesdays are Sushi Night on the Aloha Deck. Guests can enjoy sushi from local chef Tobo Sushi.

On Wednesdays, diners can enjoy half off wine bottles.

Lastly, the restaurant will host oyster roasts each Saturday. Enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters from noon until they run out!

You can learn more here and make reservations here.

Islander 71 is located at 80 41st Ave. on Isle of Palms.