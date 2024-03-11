Islander 71 Shares St. Patrick's Day Events

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar announced a pair of events celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

On Wednesday, March 13th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, they'll host their St. Patrick's Day Weekend Kick off Happy Hour with Island Vibes.

The event will celebrate all things Island. Guests can enjoy complimentary lite bites, live music with Just Groove, and Jameson Samplings.

On Sunday, March 17th at 12 pm, the Islander 71 will host a $17 all-you-can-eat oyster roast. There will be an Irish step dancing show at 1:30 pm and live music from DJ Mike C from 2 pm to 6 pm. There will be vendors, raffles, and more.

Guests can also enjoy Jameson drink specials all weekend long.

For more information, visit the Islander 71 website or follow them on social media @Islander71IOP.