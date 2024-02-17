Islander 71 to Host Free Oyster Roast Party on 2/24

Islander 71 Free Oyster Roast at Islander 71

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar will host a free oyster roast for locals on Saturday, February 24th at noon. In addition to food, the restaurant will have live music (DJ Vern and Forty Mile Detour from 12 pm to 6 pm), vendors, raffles, and more.

The Workshop Foundation will be a benefactor of the event. The organization's mission is to turn "underserved kids into unstoppable forces of nature." Their programs are designed to boost kids' confidence, sharpen their skills, and mold them into independent, successful individuals capable of tackling any challenge thrown their way. You learn more about their cause on their website.

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar is located at 80 41st Ave. on Isle of Palms. You can learn more on their website.