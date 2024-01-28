Isle of Palms Announces Road Closure on Waterway Boulevard

Due to the construction of drainage improvements, a road closure at the 41st Avenue outfall on Waterway Boulevard in Isle of Palms (IOP) will begin on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Traffic will be detoured at 32nd Avenue through Palm Boulevard and up to 41st Avenue. Only local traffic will be accommodated on Waterway Boulevard between 32nd and 41st Avenue to access a dwelling. The road closure is scheduled to last approximately five weeks.

The project is funded by the City of IOP and the South Carolina Office of Resilience Disaster Recovery Division.

City officials appreciate residents’ and the general public’s patience while the island’s stormwater infrastructure improvements are underway.

Road closure and project updates are available at iop.net. The public should contact the city at (843) 886-6428 with questions.