Isle of Palms Boat Club Now Open with New Look

The Isle of Palms Marina is now open with fresh new look.

BETTER AMENITIES

Full Service Ship Store

Deli Kitchen

Access to world-class shopping and dining nearby

Overnight lodgings nearby

Private Boat Ramp

Much more!

PREMIER LOCATION

Located on the intracoastal waterways

Unmatched sunset views and abundant wildlife

A short drive away from historic Charleston & Mt. Pleasant and minutes away from golf courses and tennis courts at the Wild Dunes Resort.

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Our smart marina technology provides a seamless electronic contract, and easy payment processing – including “House Account” options for our guest and members. The custom IOP app makes launches and retrievals flawless. No more phone calls or scheduling issues!

BETTER SERVICE

Our custom “IOP App” conveniently schedules dry storage launches, as well as add-on “Marina Concierge” services. This includes reservation of water toys, fuel, ice, food, beverages, pump out, bottom cleaning, maintenance and more.

FIRST CLASS | CONVENIENT