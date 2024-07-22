Isle of Palms Exchange Club Accepts National Fundraising Award

Michelle Priest of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club accepted the National Outstanding Fundraising Project Award on behalf of the group at the National Exchange Convention on July 11, 2024.

× Expand Photo provided by Robbie Berg

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club was presented with the award for their annual Isle of Palms Connector Run that donates funds for the healing and prevention of child abuse in the Charleston area. The Isle of Palms Connector Run is the culmination of the Isle of Palms Connector Run Board, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, and the cities of Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant coming together for 32 years to plan and bring to fruition a sanctioned 5K and 10K run.

In 2023, $112,000 was raised with over 950 runners competing in two categories. About $100,000 was given out to 10 local child abuse prevention agencies.

This year’s race, which will be held on Oct. 5, already has 813 runners registered, a record number for this time of year. Interested participants can register at IOPRUN.com.