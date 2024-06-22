Isle of Palms Exchange Club to Host Shag By the Sea Fundraiser on July 14

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club and their Youth and Scholarship Program of Service are hosting their second “Shag By The Sea” shag dance on Sunday, July 14. All proceeds will go towards youth environmental education and scholarships.

This year, the shag dance will be held at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. East Coast DJ John Smith will be the featured shag DJ. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, and guests can bring their own beverages. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ticketstripe.com/shagbythesea.