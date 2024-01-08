Isle of Palms PD Shares Important Numbers to Know During Storm

The Isle of Palms Police Department today shared several important phone numbers to know in relation to the upcoming inclement weather. You can see the list below.

Important numbers to know :

For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911

Isle of Palms Police non-emergency: 843-886-6522

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission: 843-886-6148

Dominion Energy- Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Dominion Energy- Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Dominion Energy- Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Dominion Energy- Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Be sure to monitor the National Weather Service for the latest weather updates - weather.gov

For storm and city operations updates, visit iop.net, the city’s Facebook page, and check local news outlets.

Emergency preparedness resources are also available on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website: www.scemd.org