Isle of Palms Police Respond to Reported Armed Robbery

On June 26, 2024, at 1:20 a.m., Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) officers responded to the Sea Cabin Villas at 1300 Ocean Boulevard in Isle of Palms for a reported armed robbery. The victims told responding officers that they were approached by males wearing masks who had a gun. The suspects demanded property from the victims and ran from the scene on foot.

Officers canvassed the area, locating some of the stolen items, but did not immediately locate the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Isle of Palms Police Department at (843) 886-6522 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111. You can remain anonymous.