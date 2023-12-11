Isle of Palms Resident, Dott Hoerr, is Turning 100

Dott Hoerr, a resident of Isle of Palms, is on the verge of celebrating her 100th birthday—an extraordinary milestone seldom achieved. She was born on December 14th, 1923. In honor of this occasion, the community came together to arrange an eclectic gathering held in a beautifully adorned beachfront residence.

“It's right on the ocean, it's fabulous,” said a giddy Dott. “Oh my, you gotta walk in the door, they did up the whole house. It's gonna be sensational.”

Originally hailing from Pennsylvania, Dott fell in love with the Isle of Palms when visiting a friend she met in the navy. So much so, that her family bought the house she had stayed in and that’s where she has resided ever since.

“I’ve been here 60 years. I’ve been here a long long time,” shared Dott.

Dott recalled a time when there were no other streets in front of her residence, providing direct access to the sand dunes and beach.

“You could just open the window and hear the ocean. It’s very different now but we would just run out the door, go through the dunes, and get to the beach. We always got sandburs though.” she laughed.

Prior to Dott moving here, she joined the navy. She was stationed in Washington DC where she lived in the barracks for a few years before eventually working in The Pentagon. Following her relocation to Isle of Palms, she was able to continue her career locally in the Charleston Naval Base.

A photo taken of Dott in her uniform

During her tenure in the Navy, Dott engaged in a variety of roles. “When I was in the training aid, we were building things for the guys on the ships and doing the paperwork and all that,” explained Dott, adding, “We also did some photography, and a little bit of artwork so it was a fun job.”

In addition to also working in the printing and publications fields, she dabbled in graphic design, creating signage and window displays. “It's called ‘Show Card Writing'. We did them by hand back then,” elaborated Dott.

After two decades at the Charleston Naval Base, Dott finally retired from her extensive career there. “I put in my 20 years and when the time came, I left,” reminisced Dott. “And I’ve been sitting here since. I enjoyed my navy service very much.”

Now, Dott spends her days taking in and appreciating the unique and captivating community that the Isle of Palms has offered her for the past six decades. In fact, she seldom leaves the island, saying she “has everything she needs right here.”

Should Dott need to venture beyond her street, she employs her own driving skills, proudly considering herself a "safe and careful" driver despite her age. Nonetheless, her preferred mode of transportation is walking, a daily routine she faithfully follows along the beach.

Dott credits her daily beach walks as a key factor in her longevity, stating, "It's from walking on the beach every day. I know it is."

Through this routine, she has forged friendships with all the dogs in the neighborhood. Her newest friend, a lab named Tucker, just moved in across the street. “He’s so special,” said a cheerful Dott looking over at the canine who was sitting at the end of her driveway. “He knows I always have treats in my pocket so he knows to look for me.”

Dott has always loved dogs, especially collies. She’s had seven of them and said if she knew she was going to be here this long she would have gotten another one. “Collies are stunning. I just love dogs, they’re great.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Dott on the beach with all her furry friends × 2 of 3 Expand Dott with Tucker on the beach × 3 of 3 Expand Dott with her most recent collie, Willie Prev Next

Dott shared her secret to a long and fulfilled life: “Get a dog, walk it on the beach, do your job, and enjoy the ocean.”