Isle of Palms Sees "Significant Erosion" After Weekend Nor'easter

At tonight's Isle of Palms City Council meeting, City Administrator Desirée Fragoso provided an update on the impacts this weekend's Nor'easter had on the city.

She mentioned that most of the island saw significant flooding and most of the impact was on the beach. Fragoso also said there was significant erosion on the Breach Inlet side (between 108 Ocean Blvd. and the Beach Access 3A), Beachwood East, and around Ocean Club. Debris removal and emergency beach sand scraping has already begun in those areas.

You can watch the entire update - as well as the rest of the meeting - below.