LENS Announces Leadership Series

A new Leadership series from the LENS program will celebrate the richness of in-person conversations and the ongoing journey of learning together. They will bring in a diverse group of inspiring individuals to share their expertise and stories.

Each event will be held at the Isle of Palms Exchange (201 Palm Blvd.) and will only be open to 60 attendees. The events will be held at 6 pm on the first Tuesday evening of each quarter, starting on January 9th, 2024.

Here's what LENS had to say about the series:

"Our community is home to an impressive roster of leaders, both those currently shaping our industries and those with a wealth of experience to share. We're excited to offer a platform for these voices to connect with our community, exchanging knowledge and sparking conversations. Each session will feature insightful presentations and encourage dialogue among all who join us."

Former Congressman and State Legislator Tommy Hartnett will be the inaugural speaker. Hartnett will share inside knowledge of what it was like to be a Representative from the Charleston area in the SC General Assembly and representing the First Congressional District in Washington. In addition, he will offer humorous stories of working with some of South Carolina’s and national characters.

You can learn more at https://www.lensiop.org/programs.