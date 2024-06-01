Letter to Editor: IOP Fire Department and IOP LENS Agree on a Way Forward

The IOP LENS program's mission is to support our law enforcement and our community. After only two plus years in existence, the IOP LENS program is furthering its ability to support even more with an agreement with the IOP Fire Department, offering various ways it can help.

We hear the sirens of the fire trucks and know that help is on the way, whether it’s a 911 call for a personal health emergency, a traffic accident, a swimmer caught in peril, or the need for brave people to rush into a burning building to save others at their own risk and put out the fire.

Few among us are prepared for this, but our firefighters are. Just like the rest of us, they sometimes need a little help. Maybe it’s a family health expense issue, a traumatic event, or something very private that just needs some assistance not covered in the budget.

The IOP Fire Department and the IOP LENS program have agreed on a way forward for LENS to raise money to help in these situations. Thanks to many who already support LENS, this new step forward has already gained favor and donations as proof.

We can do even more with more support. Our firefighters are held in high esteem, rightfully so. Let’s not take them for granted. Let’s be there for them as they are for us.

- Jim Thompson

Donations may be made to: The LENS Foundation/IOP lensiop.org