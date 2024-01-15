Valentine's Day: Cherishing Your True Love – Your Dog

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be exclusive to your SO, your dog deserves some love too! After all, they are by your side unconditionally no matter what. Here's some special things to do in Charleston for your doggo this holiday to celebrate them.

Paws and Pedals: Charleston Bike Taxis Roll Out the Red Carpet for Furry Friends

In the heart of Charleston, an enchanting sight unfolds as bike taxis take on a new role – chauffeurs for our four-legged companions. Picture this: a wagging tail peeking out from the cozy confines of a bike taxi, wind tousling fur as the cityscape glides by. Charleston's bike taxi drivers, known for their friendly and accommodating service, have extended their warmth to canine passengers. Dog lovers rejoice as their furry friends can now join the adventure in these open-air chariots. With safety measures in place, these dog-friendly rides have become a delightful way for pups to experience the charm of Charleston, one pedal at a time. So, next time you spot a bike taxi with a furry co-pilot, know that the streets of Charleston are alive with the joyous rhythm of paws and pedals.

Dog Treat Walking Tour

Charleston, a city that adores its furry residents, boasts a variety of pet-friendly stores that cater to the canine connoisseur. Here’s a list of businesses on King Street that have treat jars for your fur babies:

Free People

Two Cumberland

Free People Movement

Gorjana

Free Bird

Millie Lynn Boutique

Clayton and Crume

House of Sage

Tecovas

Madwell

Lululemon

Anthropologie

Golden Goose

Gucci

Go Get a Pup Cup

Charleston's pet-friendly ethos extends to the delightful world of "pup cups," a canine-friendly spin on the classic ice cream treat. A simple cup of whipped cream is a hit among pups exploring the charming streets of Charleston alongside their human companions. It's not just a treat; it's a shared moment of joy, where dogs get to savor a taste of sweetness in the midst of the city's warm and welcoming atmosphere. Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, and Chick-fil-a offer these delectable desserts. But many coffee shops in the area love to give them to their furry customers as well such as Holey City Bagels and Mudhouse Coffee Roasters.

Pamper Your Pooch: DIY Valentine's Day Dog Treats

This Valentine's Day, don't forget to show some love to your furry friend with homemade heart-shaped dog treats. Start by combining whole wheat flour, peanut butter, and a mashed banana in a bowl to create a dog-friendly dough. Roll out the dough on a floured surface and use heart-shaped cookie cutters to craft adorable treats. Place them on a baking sheet and pop them in the oven until golden brown. For an extra touch of sweetness, drizzle a small amount of dog-safe yogurt on top once they've cooled. These treats are not only delicious but also a thoughtful way to include your canine companion in the Valentine's Day festivities. After all, a happy pup is the best Valentine's Day companion!

Sandy Paws and Salty Kisses: Dog-Friendly Beach Days in Charleston

Charleston, with its sun-kissed shores and Southern hospitality, beckons both two-legged and four-legged visitors to its dog-friendly beaches. Picture strolling along the sandy coastline with your furry friend, the ocean breeze in your hair, and the rhythmic sound of waves setting the perfect backdrop. Folly Beach and Isle of Palms are two of Charleston's pet-friendly havens where dogs can frolic in the surf, chase seagulls, and enjoy the sun-soaked ambiance. Be sure to bring a leash, water bowl, and perhaps a frisbee for some extra beachside fun. As your pup joyfully explores the shoreline, you'll find that the beaches in Charleston offer not just a scenic escape but a shared adventure for you and your beloved canine companion.

(dog pictured is Chop, his instagram is @choptheretriever)