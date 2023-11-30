Local Female Founder Launches Weight Loss App for Dogs

Local entrepreneur Jenny Glasgow is on a mission to help chubby dogs lose weight — and maintain a healthy weight— with a new app and companion workbook that brings pups, owners, and vets together.

Endorsed by published veterinarians, Chubby Dog Nation is designed to work in collaboration with your veterinarian. The company's goal is "to arm you with a comprehensive feeding plan, exercise reminders, mealtime notifications, invaluable information, and a connection to a community of support."

The program also sends monthly reports directly to your veterinarian so they are kept in the loop of your dog’s weight loss progress. You can use the app alone or in combination with the companion workbook available on Amazon.

Plus, this program may be covered by your dog’s health insurance plan (ask your carrier for details).

PROGRAM FEATURES:

- Customizable pet profile

- Weight-loss calculator

- Diet road map

- Customizable feeding and exercise notifications

- Goal weight tracking

- Maintenance weight tracking

- Downloadable progress reports

- Automated monthly progress reports sent to your veterinarian (optional)

You can learn more chubbydognation.com.