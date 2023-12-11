Mary Alice Monroe Reveals Cover to Third & Final Book in The Islanders Trilogy

Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May, the acclaimed co-authors of the bestselling "The Islanders" series, have recently unveiled the cover of their much-anticipated third and final book, "Shipwrecked." The reveal took place at a special event at Barnes and Noble on December 9th and was broadcast to fans around the world via Instagram Live. This latest installment in the series has quickly captured the attention and admiration of readers, earning the prestigious little orange banner on Amazon within less than 24 hours of its reveal, signifying its status as a #1 New Release. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the authors and adds another accolade to their already impressive literary careers. The book is available for pre-order now and will be on sale June 18th.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Jake, Macon, and Lovie fight to survive at sea in this third high-stakes adventure in the middle grade, New York Times bestselling The Islanders series by Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May. Jake Potter’s biggest dream finally comes true: he gets his very own boat! And it’s just in time for another summer of fun on Dewees Island with his best friends, Macon and Lovie.

But on their very first fishing trip, the engine dies, and the three friends find themselves adrift at sea. When a storm carries them to a small, uninhabited island far from Dewees, the kids must use every ounce of their strength, courage, and knowledge to survive as they wait for rescue. Will their friendship survive the ultimate test?