Mex 1 Launches Holiday Gift Card Promo

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is offering two gift card promotions – just in time for the holiday season. From friends & family to your children’s teachers.
See below for details on the promotions:
- Buy a $25 gift card and Mex 1 will throw in a custom Mex 1 beer mug, koozie, and sticker
- Buy four $25 gift cards and receive a fifth $25 gift card for FREE
This gift card promotion is valid in-store only:
- Mex 1 West Ashley - 817 St. Andrews Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407
- Mex 1 Park West - 1109 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
- Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island - 2205 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482