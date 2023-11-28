Mex 1 Launches Holiday Gift Card Promo

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina is offering two gift card promotions – just in time for the holiday season. From friends & family to your children’s teachers.

See below for details on the promotions:

Buy a $25 gift card and Mex 1 will throw in a custom Mex 1 beer mug, koozie, and sticker

Buy four $25 gift cards and receive a fifth $25 gift card for FREE

This gift card promotion is valid in-store only: