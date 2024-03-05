Moore Launches Congressional Campaign With Events Across Lowcountry

Michael B. Moore, a Democrat running for the U.S. House of Representatives in South Carolina's 1st congressional district, announced today that he will formally launch his campaign for Congress with events across the Lowcountry on Thursday, March 7th.

"For more than a year, I've been hearing from the Lowcountry's working families and sharing my own hopeful vision for the future of SC-01," said Moore. "Now, with eight months to go until Election Day, we're confident that our campaign has the resources, resolve, and grassroots support needed to win in November. Our official launch later this week is just the first step in the fight to flip this swing district."

Moore will begin the day in Beaufort with a small gathering in the courtyard of Tabernacle Baptist Church at 10 am. It was there, in 1976, that a 13-year-old Moore unveiled a bust of his great-great-grandfather — Civil War hero and Reconstruction-era Congressman Robert Smalls — and delivered a speech commemorating the dedication of the artwork. It was also there that Moore decided to one day run for office and rededicate his life to public service, following in the footsteps of his famous ancestor. Attendees can RSVP here for the Beaufort event.

Moore will then travel to Charleston for a larger event with family, friends, and supporters in the Poinsette Room of the Francis Marion Hotel at 5:30 pm. Grammy-winning musician and South Carolina native Charlton Singleton will provide music, and former South Carolina Poet Laureate Marjory Wentworth will recite an original poem written for the occasion. Moore will deliver remarks and take questions from the audience at 6:15 pm. Attendees can RSVP here for the Charleston event.