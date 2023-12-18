MyLo News Launches Journalism & Communications Internship for College and Post-Grad Students

Our publications are currently on the lookout for talented and enthusiastic college or post-grad individuals interested in pursuing a career in journalism and communications. The internship program is designed to provide real-world experience and a platform for emerging journalists to hone their skills. MyLo News is excited to announce the following paid internship positions:

Social Media Strategist: This role is perfect for individuals with a knack for social media trends and strategies. The intern will be responsible for crafting and executing engaging social media campaigns, analyzing user engagement, and contributing to the overall digital presence of MyLo News. Experience using Canva required. ($200/month)

Local Event Scouter: This position involves scouting and uploading local events to the MyLo News platform. The ideal candidate should have a keen eye for interesting and newsworthy local happenings, and the ability to present them in an engaging manner.

Mount Pleasant Politics Reporter: For those with an interest in local governance and politics, this role offers a front-row seat to Mount Pleasant's town council meetings. The intern will cover meetings, report on council decisions, and provide insightful political analysis for MyLo News readers. ($50/article; max 4/month)

Mount Pleasant Sports Reporter This position is tailor-made for sports enthusiasts who can stay updated with local sports coverage, including high school events and Riverdogs games. The intern will be responsible for reporting on games, interviewing players and coaches, and bringing the local sports scene to life. ($50/article; max 4/month)

Mount Pleasant Education Reporter: An essential role focusing on the educational landscape in Mount Pleasant. The intern will stay abreast of updates from school districts, including Moultrie, Wando, Lucy Beckham, Sundrops, Oceanside, and Laing. They will report on educational developments, interview key stakeholders, and provide comprehensive coverage of local educational matters. $50/article; max 4/month)

Qualifications and Application Process

Ideal candidates should be currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a college or post-graduate program in journalism, communications, or a related field. Applicants should demonstrate strong writing skills, a passion for news, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume, a cover letter, and relevant writing samples to Laura Anderson at: LANDERSON@MYLONEWS.COM. The internship positions are a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience, build a professional network, and contribute significantly to a growing news platform.