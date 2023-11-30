Mystery Dog Illness: Does Charleston Need to Worry?

In recent weeks, there has been an uptick in reported cases of a respiratory canine virus, sparking concerns among dog owners and veterinarians alike. This condition in dogs is being widely referred to as a "mystery dog illness," gaining significant attention on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where the hashtag #mysterydogillness has garnered over 4.5 million tagged videos.

Commonly known as “kennel cough,” Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC), is a respiratory disease syndrome affecting dogs. It can be caused by various highly contagious bacteria and viruses, making outbreaks likely in settings where dogs congregate, such as boarding facilities and dog parks.

Classic symptoms of kennel cough include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, trouble breathing, lethargy, etc. In severe cases, the disease can develop into pneumonia which can be fatal. The current “mystery illness” has symptoms that align with that of kennel cough.

The American Veterinary Medicine Association shares that the reported symptoms include:

Chronic mild to moderate inflammation of the trachea lasting six to eight weeks or longer, which is minimally or not responsive to antimicrobials.

Chronic pneumonia that is minimally or not responsive to antimicrobials.

Acute pneumonia that rapidly becomes severe and often leads to poor outcomes in as little as 24 to 36 hours.

However, it is not confirmed whether the two conditions are separate entities caused by different pathogens.

Dr. Sophy Jesty DVM, DACVIM (Cardiology, LAIM) and Medical Director of Charleston Veterinary Referral Center said, “In fact, many dogs haven’t had proper diagnostic testing performed. It therefore remains unknown whether an entirely new pathogen is causing the disease, or whether a previously known pathogen has developed greater virulence.”

While a copious amount of tests done in cases of the mystery illness have tested positive for a M. cynos, an agent commonly associated with kennel cough, it is not believed to be the primary cause of this sickness. This is because the elusive nature of this condition has resulted in negative results when subjected to routine respiratory diagnostic tests.

While so much remains unknown, Jesty reassures that for now, “We (the Charleston area) are not currently experiencing an outbreak in the vicinity.” But she, just like vets across the nation, are still recommending preventative measures.

“Pet owners should keep their dogs safe by:

staying up to date on all recommended vaccinations (we can protect again many of the CIRDC pathogens)

not allowing their dogs to play with other dogs’ toys or bowls

avoiding areas where dogs group together especially if there is a local outbreak

and contacting a veterinarian immediately with any concerns about symptoms.”

While there aren’t a worrisome number of cases currently reported in Charleston, local dog owners are still adhering to safety measures. Co-founders of Golden Hour Charleston (a monthly golden retriever meet-up group), Hannah Shaffer and Kendra Nedell made the executive decision to withdraw their group’s participation in the annual Charleston Holiday Parade due to this developing situation. They relayed that they were anxious to encourage a December meet-up at this time, stating, “I just can’t imagine if one of our pups got it at the parade.”

As with any illness, the timelier its detection, the more effective the treatment can be. “Charleston Veterinary Referral Center is open 24/7/365 for emergency cases,” reminded Jesty, adding to, "Please call in advance if you are worried about your dog having infectious pneumonia so that we can take precautions here.”

You can reach CVRC at (843) 614-8387 or https://www.charlestonvrc.com/contact-us