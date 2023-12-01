New Fitness Court to Open at IOP Recreation Department

The City of Isle of Palms (IOP) will unveil a new outdoor gym, named The Fitness Court, at the IOP Recreation Department on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10 am. The new court is a capital project of the National Fitness Campaign’s (NFC) initiative to improve and enhance the quality of life for residents. Through the project, the NFC partners with municipalities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy communities. Island residents and visitors are invited to attend the event to learn about upcoming community wellness events and programming.

IOP and dozens of other recipients from around the country were awarded a $30,000 grant from NFC to help fund the program.

The NFC considers its Fitness Court the world’s best outdoor gym, allowing users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven stations. Created for those ages 14 and older, The Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels.

“We are excited to have Isle of Palms join us in the journey to health and wellness as we make a positive impact building healthy infrastructure across America,’’ said Mitch Menaged, founder of the National Fitness Campaign. “The addition of The Fitness Court, along with ongoing engagement in healthy lifestyles, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the community.”

The NFC is now planning its 500th Healthy Community in America project and is poised to deliver vital outdoor wellness programs to help fight the obesity epidemic across the country.

“We are excited to offer free fitness opportunities for residents and visitors of Isle of Palms. The Recreation Center is a wellness hub for the community, and we are thrilled to see our facility and options for fitness programs expand, said Karrie Ferrell, IOP Recreation Department director.

Users can also download the free Fitness Court App — a ‘coach in your pocket’ platform that transforms the gym into a digitally supported wellness experience. The Fitness Court App is available for iOS and Android devices.

For more information about The Fitness Court at the IOP Recreation Department, visit iop.net or contact Karrie Ferrell, IOP Recreation Department director, at 843-886-8294.