New Year, New Dialogue with your kids

As the author of Let Lift & Listen and a mom myself, I know that as we step into the New Year, it’s not just about the resolutions to lose those extra pounds or to finally organize the garage. For us parents, it's about tackling something much closer to the heart – our relationship with our kids.

My latest release, Let Lift & Listen, was born from both professional expertise and personal experiences, offering a guiding light to parents seeking a nurturing way to connect with their kids. It’s my hope that this book feels like a warm, understanding friend for parents navigating the rollercoaster of parenting.

The stories within these pages are drawn from real-life – you know, the messy bits that are rarely ever shared on social media or with friends. I hope that the wisdom I’ve shared to help you navigate parenting is as practical as it is empathetic. I don’t just tell you what to do to transform your approach with this book; I show you.

My 3-step framework is designed to help parents pause, lift their perspective, and truly listen. It's about responding with a gentle nudge rather than a sharp push.

As parents, we’ve all been there – those moments when our patience wears thin, and we’re just a step away from losing our cool. "Let Lift & Listen" reminds us that these moments are opportunities. Opportunities to pause, to lift our perspective, and to listen – really listen – to what our little (or big) ones are saying, or sometimes, what they’re not saying.

So, this New Year, my resolution is not just about changing my habits and actions but changing my reactions. It's about being more than a parent; it's about being a partner in my child’s journey. And for all the parents out there who, like me, sometimes feel they're at their wit's end, "Let Lift & Listen" could be the New Year’s companion we didn’t know we needed.

I hope this book is acts as a sanity saver for those days when the kids are driving us up the wall. This New Year, I invite fellow parents to join me in embracing a resolution that goes beyond the usual – a commitment to changing our approach to parenting. Let’s make 2024 a year of lifting and listening, understanding, and growing, not just for our kids, but for ourselves as well.

For those interested in embarking on this transformative parenting journey with 'Let Lift & Listen,' the book is available for purchase on my personal website. Visit https://christinecoach.com/buy-the-book to find all the details on how to get your copy. This New Year, gift yourself and your family the key to better communication and stronger relationships.

Here’s to a year of learning, laughter, and love in our parenting journey. Happy New Year and happy parenting!