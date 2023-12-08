Operation Gratitude and the Charleston Community to Assemble Veteran Care Packages at Wild Dunes Resort

Operation Gratitude joins Volunteers from the greater Charleston area to thank our nation's veterans and build and deliver Battalion Buddy bears for children of deployed military service members. The organization and its local Volunteers will stuff 250 Battalion Buddies and assemble 200 Veteran Care Packages on December 9th, 2023 at Wild Dunes Resort, Tides Ballroom – Isle of Palms, SC from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm ET. A letter writing station will be set up for Volunteers to jot a note of appreciation to be included in the organization’s Care Packages. The Care Packages and Battalion Buddies will be delivered in time for Christmas to local Veterans and Military Children with a Deployed Parent. Operation Gratitude thanks Wild Dunes Resort for hosting this event.

Operation Gratitude Battalion Buddy bears are lovingly hand-stuffed by Volunteers nationwide and provided to deploying service members to gift to their children. The cuddly Battalion Buddies wear tags that say “I’m your Battalion Buddy and I’m here to keep you company while your mom or dad is away. I’m so excited to join your family!” These special bears are a reminder to our country’s tiniest heroes that a grateful nation stands with them as they experience the challenges of having a parent deployed or absent for an extended period.

Millions of Americans are Veterans of the Armed Forces. Making up just 7% of our country’s population, these brave men and women know what it is to sacrifice the comforts of home and years of their lives in service to our nation. Sadly, many rarely, or sometimes never hear thank you. An Operation Gratitude Care Package is an opportunity to thank these individuals for their service and remind them that a grateful nation remembers and appreciates them.

Operation Gratitude Care Packages contain snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade items, but the most cherished item in the organization’s Care Package are the handwritten letters from grateful Americans nationwide. It's part of Operation Gratitude's overarching mission to express deep appreciation for those who have stepped forward to serve and sacrificed on our behalf.

How to get involved. The shift is December 9th, 2023 1:00pm-4:00pm ET. The assembly will kick off with the national anthem and then the work begins!

Date: December 9th,2023

Volunteer Time: 1:00pm-4:00pm ET

Location: Wild Dunes Resort, Tides Ballroom – Isle of Palms, SC

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities, and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. In March 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has delivered nearly 4 million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in common cause to say “Thank You” to all who serve our great nation. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.