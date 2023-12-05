Patriots Point to Host Several Santa Claus Appearances Aboard USS Yorktown

During December, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host several appearances by Santa Claus for families to visit and get professional photos onboard the historic USS Yorktown.

The appearances will be held on December 10th, 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th on the main hangar bay of the USS Yorktown. Children under 12 will receive free admission to the museum on those days.

While aboard the ship, families are encouraged to enjoy the museum and the holiday atmosphere before and after their photo session. Decorated trees will be displayed throughout the hangar bay, seasonal music will play over the PA system, and holiday movies will be shown in the ship’s theater.

“The Patriots Point family is extremely excited to add these appearances to our list of holiday events,” said Allison Hunt, Executive Director of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. “There is not a more patriotic place to enjoy the holidays - where else can your family take pictures with Santa Claus and have a massive World War II B-25 airplane in the background?”

Free registration for photos is required for December 10th and 17th, while the appearances on December 18th, 19th, and 20th do not require registration. Professional photo packages will be available for purchase on-site, starting at $40. To learn more about the appearances and register, visit www.patriotspoint.org.