Prepare For A Stormy Tuesday

A powerful storm affecting much of the eastern two-thirds of the country will bring several different hazards to South Carolina on Tuesday.

High winds outside of thunderstorms could cause isolated tree and power line damage starting late morning on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms with a risk for damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes will affect the state starting in the western Upstate in the late morning and ending as storms move over the Atlantic early in the evening. These threats are worse than we usually see in South Carolina, especially in January.

Heavy rainfall will likely lead to flash flooding over parts of the Upstate, and isolated flash flooding may occur over the rest of the state.

There will be minor to moderate coastal flooding with Tuesday morning's high tide all along our coast, and there is a chance for major flooding along the Lowcountry coast.

Any period of freezing rain at the onset of the event along the North Carolina line in the Upstate will be brief and only affect a small area.

Travel will be difficult at best across South Carolina Tuesday, and the travel impacts are not limited to the Palmetto State.

Dangerous weather is on the way Tuesday. The storm we have been tracking for days is moving through the southern Plains region today. The storm center will track toward the Great Lakes, pulling a warm front over the Gulf of Mexico today northward through South Carolina early Tuesday. Warm and humid air will flood the state, setting the stage for several hazards we will face until a cold front moves through during the afternoon and early evening. The overall impact will be similar to a strong tropical storm hitting the state.

This loop of visible satellite imagery shows our approaching intense storm system swirling over the southern Plains states.

Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

Threat 1: High Wind

Winds will increase once the warm front lifts northward through the state Tuesday morning. Even outside of thunderstorms, winds can become strong enough to cause damage. The strongest winds will occur near our coast, where there will be occasional gusts of 45-50 mph, and peak gusts likely will be around 60 mph, causing scattered tree and power line damage. The National Weather Service (NWS) has a High Wind Watch in effect for all our coastal areas for this threat.

A summary of NWS advisories and warnings currently in effect in South Carolina:

Coastal Areas: High Wind Watch

Other Parts of SC: Wind Advisory

Coastal Waters: Gale Warning, Storm Warning for offshore waters

Green Areas: River Flood Warnings

Light Yellow Area: Hazardous Weather Outlook statement in effect

The rest of the state is under a Wind Advisory from the NWS. Cool and stable air may become locked in over a part of the Upstate north of I-85 that would protect that area from strong winds. Elsewhere, winds will occasionally gust to the 35-45 mph range, and peak gusts can reach 50-55 mph.

Threat 2: Severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line wind and tornadoes

This could be the main problem we will deal with on Tuesday, and the severe thunderstorm concern has increased since my last update. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has increased the risk level to 3/5 'Enhanced' over most of South Carolina.

SPC's Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday with South Carolina highlighted.

The severe storms will be triggered by a cold front moving into South Carolina, reaching the western Upstate around midday, and then departing to the east during the early evening.

Model simulated radar (from the 1200 UTC Monday initialization of the HRRR model) for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, showing the model's predicted progression of a squall line across South Carolina.

Source: WeatherBELL

The storms will have access to screaming winds aloft (70-85 mph at only about 2,000 feet and 80-95 mph at only 5,000 feet) and can transport their momentum to the surface. This means that the storms will likely cause wind gusts of 70 mph or higher, and those gusts could be widespread, so tree and power line damage could be widespread.

Tuesday's situation also is favorable for thunderstorms to cause tornadoes. The question is whether we will see individual thunderstorm cells forming ahead of the squall line or the squall line becoming a broken line of storms. Those situations would allow for stronger and longer-lasting tornadoes rather than short-lived and less intense tornadoes that often accompany solid squall lines (the QLCS tornadoes you hear meteorologists mention sometimes). The former scenario has started to look more likely, resulting in a much greater concern for tornadoes than we thought before. SPC's tornado outlook for Tuesday includes an area outlined for a significant tornado risk for most of the state.

Here's SPC's Tornado Outlook for Tuesday. The hatched area indicates a 10% risk for a significant (EF-2 or stronger) tornado.

Now, this doesn't mean that there will be Oklahoma-style major tornadoes all over the place, but we do face the risk of a few of these more intense tornadoes and perhaps several lesser ones. How serious the outbreak gets will depend on how warm it gets tomorrow, which is partly dependent on how much the sun peeks out ahead of the squall line. The more sunshine (or even occasional brightening) we get, the warmer it will get and the more unstable the atmosphere will become. Instability is the ingredient for tornadoes that we may lack. We know that there will be plenty of shear, the other ingredient; there will be an enormous amount of shear!

Threat 3: Heavy rainfall and associated flooding

The forecast calls for heavy rainfall of at least one inch across South Carolina. However, the Upstate and vicinity will see much more rain. The rain will start late this evening as the warm front moves in from the south and will continue through tonight and Tuesday morning. Intense rainfall rates will accompany the squall line affecting the region during the midday and afternoon hours. This will lead to flash flooding in some areas. The heaviest rain will fall over northern parts of Oconee, Pickens, and Greenville Counties, so that's where the worst flash flooding concern will be.

Forecast rainfall totals from the NWS for now through 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Upstate and vicinity is forecast to see 3-6 inches, and locally higher amounts are possible.

The Weather Prediction Center's Excessive Rainfall Outlook indicates a moderate risk for rapid onset flooding over a part of the Upstate and a slight risk over the rest of the state outside the Coastal Plain.

Most of this rain will come in 12-18 hours, and these high rainfall rates result in a significant risk of flash flooding in the mountainous parts of our state. Other areas can see isolated flash flooding from repeated downpours.

Also, with so much rain coming so fast, there will be a risk of landslides in our highest spots in northern Oconee, Pickens, and Greenville Counties on Tuesday.

In addition, this heavy rainfall will cause rises on all of South Carolina's rivers, with some of our rivers already seeing minor flooding from recent rains. The dry fall we had means that streamflow is lower in the Upstate, so river flooding is less of a risk there, but other parts of the state are likely to see minor to moderate river flooding behind the storm.

Threat 4: Coastal flooding

The strong winds will be from the southeast to south on Tuesday, and this onshore wind will result in elevated tides, so we're likely to see coastal flooding for the morning high tide, occurring around 6 am.

Here's the forecast tide levels for the Charleston Harbor tide gauge. Moderate coastal flooding is forecast early Tuesday in Charleston and minor coastal flooding is forecast along the Grand Strand.

This situation is different from December 17, when the strongest onshore winds came with the high tide along our coast. In this case, while there will be a stiff onshore wind around high tide Tuesday morning, the strongest onshore wind will come during the afternoon when we have a low tide.

Thank goodness! We'll have enough going on Tuesday without a high-end coastal flooding situation. However, there is a chance that water levels go a little higher than forecast, and there might be major coastal flooding around the Lowcountry early tomorrow.

Other Concerns:

There remains a risk for a brief period of freezing rain at the onset of precipitation tonight over northern parts of Oconee, Pickens, and Greenville Counties. Coming during the middle of the night and only lasting for 1-3 hours, this is a minor concern, but I wanted to be sure you're aware of it.

Keep in mind that this is not just South Carolina's storm. Impacts will cover the eastern part of the nation, with effects ranging from a winter storm from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles to the upper Midwest and New England. Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation will also be subject to high winds and heavy rainfall. Also, a significant severe weather outbreak will affect the Gulf Coast this afternoon and tonight. If you have travel plans, they are likely to be impacted whether you're traveling by road or air. Check the forecast for your route and destination if you have to travel. Road travel will be difficult and even dangerous over western North Carolina, East Tennessee, and North Georgia's mountains because of the flooding and high wind risks.

Closing thoughts:

Here are some suggestions I have to get ready for Tuesday:

If you have travel plans and you can delay them, I recommend that. Traveling Tuesday will be difficult at best.

Take time to secure loose items in your yard this evening.

Plan in advance for the severe storm risk. Storms will be moving unusually fast (50-60 mph forward speed), so you might not have much reaction time to take shelter when you hear of a warning. Decide on your shelter in advance, because you probably won't have time to do this when you get a warning.

Take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously on Tuesday. You always should, but I understand that usually only a small area is impacted by damaging wind or hail during most severe storm outbreaks. Tuesday will be different; damaging wind from the thunderstorms will likely be widespread. The fast storm movement applies here as well. Move indoors quickly when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

Power outages might be widespread, so if your power goes out, it may be out for more than just minutes to an hour or so, because power crews may have a lot of work to do. Take time to make sure your phone, other electronic devices, and battery packs are fully charged early tomorrow. If you have one of those big backup battery packs with an AC output, that's great; be sure it's at 100% for you before you go to bed tonight.

Don't panic, prepare! Visit SCEMD's website for a more complete set of disaster preparation tips.

And finally, and wish I wasn't the bearer of even more bad news, but another potent storm appears to be on the way to the eastern part of the nation on Friday, arriving earlier than I thought with the last update. So, we might be going through this again at the end of the week. Friday's storm doesn't look as bad as this one on the computer models, but it could be bad enough in terms of wind, severe thunderstorms, and rain impacts.

One more storm, not looking too intense right now, comes early next week, and then we should be out of the wild weather pattern as a colder weather pattern descends on this part of the nation.