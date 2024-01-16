Raptors Booster Club Announces Inaugural Golf Classic

RGC Sign-Up Flyer - 1

The Raptor Booster Club today announced its inaugural Raptor Golf Classic, a charity golf tournament that will support athletes at both Academic Magnet High School and Charleston County School of the Arts. The tournament is on Monday, February 26th, with a 9 am shotgun start at The Links at Stono Ferry (4812 Stono Links Drive, Hollywood). Ticket prices begin at $150, with group tickets for four players available for $575.

Known for their academics and arts programs, the two public charter high schools also work together to offer a full slate of athletics. From football to soccer, wrestling to volleyball, and even a sailing team, the numerous athletic teams welcome students from both schools to create one great Raptors athletic program.

Proceeds from the Raptors Golf Classic will support student-athletes at both schools by purchasing much-needed equipment and updated uniforms, and will also go toward student scholarships, tournament fees, and transportation. They will be used across schools and sports teams, impacting hundreds of students in a big way.

“Athletics are extremely important, especially at Magnet and School of the Arts," said Kat Taylor, Chair of the Golf Classic Committee. "Our student-athletes spend a lot of time in classrooms and art studios, band rooms, and on stage. Sports teams give them a chance to work other muscles, try new things, and be a part of a different kind of team. Even on the sidelines. If you’ve ever been to a Raptors football or basketball game and seen Magnet and School of the Arts kids lining the stands, chanting and cheering on the teams, you’ll know. Our kids work hard, and sports give them a healthy and safe outlet to play hard too.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now on the event website. Both single and group tickets include all greens fees, golf cart, lunch, and free beverages on the links. Sponsorships are also available, and donations are accepted on the website.

The event will also include awards, an after-party, mulligan packages for sale day-of, and even a silent auction.