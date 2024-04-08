Register Now for Taste of the Island!

Taste of the Island, hosted by The LENS Foundation Isle of Palms, is the annual fundraising event dedicated to supporting the Isle of Palms Police Department. This year's theme celebrates the hospitality industry through a friendly competition, inviting attendees to sample and vote on signature dishes from local restaurants. Discover the signature dishes from our participating restaurants, each bringing a unique taste of the island to your palate.
Participating Restaurants and Their Signature Dishes:
Coastal Provisions
- Raw Oysters with Onion Puree and Pickled Watermelon Relish
- Crispy Fried Leeks
The Boathouse
- Pickled Shrimp & Vegetables with Lemon Basil Aioli on Crostini
Long Island Cafe
- Stuffed Shrimp with Lemon Butter Sauce
The Refuge
- Lettuce Wrapped Lobster Rolls
- Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms
Simmons Seafood
Key Lime Pie in Small Mason Jars
Cafe Paname
Coffee and Tea
ACME
Short Ribs and Grits
Sweet T
- Fried Chicken with Charleston Red Rice
- Mini Cheesecake Bites
Harris Teeter
Charcuterie & Beef Tips
Islander 71
- A Selection from the Raw Bar including Shrimp Boat, Tuna Poke, & Crab Cakes
Event Details:
- Location: The Citadel Beach House, Isle of Palms
- Date: May 15th, 2024
- Highlights: Live music, an auction, and a chance to vote for your favorite dish amidst a gorgeous setting.
How to Register:
Secure your participation in this gastronomic celebration by registering today. REGISTER HERE to reserve your spot. Your attendance not only promises an evening of great food and fun but also supports a vital cause in our community.