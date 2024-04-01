Severe Storm Risk Tuesday Night and Wednesday

I have good and bad news about the upcoming cold front passage I discussed on Friday. The good news is that it will happen mainly during the late night and morning hours, which lessens the risk of damaging storms and the tornado risk. The bad news is that the risk will be high enough to worry about despite the timing. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the state outlined in their severe weather outlook for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

No foolin'! If I were to issue a joke Weather Alert today, it would be for an unrealistically silly statewide 3-foot snowstorm.

SPC's Severe Weather Outlook for Day 2, covering Tuesday and Tuesday night, indicates a risk for severe storms over much of South Carolina. Note that time stamps on the graphic are Central Daylight Time.

The problem with this setup is that the severe storm risk, including a risk for isolated tornadoes, will come when most of us are sleeping during the wee hours of Wednesday. Thunderstorms with the cold front will likely arrive in the western Upstate around 3-4 a.m. and march eastward. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats, but there can also be a few isolated tornadoes. The valid period for the graphic above is 8:00 a.m. Tuesday to 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The risk will spill into the midday and early to middle afternoon hours on Wednesday, covered by SPC's Day 3 graphic. However, there are timing uncertainties, and that graphic usually doesn't get updated after being issued during the early morning and may not accurately reflect the potential risk and latest forecast thinking for Wednesday. So, I'm not including it here. For now, consider the rest of the state to have a low-end (level 1 or 2 of 5) severe storm risk for Wednesday, with isolated damaging wind and isolated tornado risks the primary concerns. The risk will end as storms with the cold front shift offshore at midafternoon. The most likely scenario is for storms to diminish during the morning with a lessening severe risk but the storms may perk up again as the warmth of the day increases instability over the Coastal Plain at midday and early afternoon.

What do you need to do now? Review your severe weather action plan so that you and your family are ready to act on it if you're under a tornado warning late Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Often with tornado warnings, especially in situations like what we'll see this time around (the dreaded QLCS setup), you don't get much lead time because rotating thunderstorms develop quickly and dissipate quickly. Make sure you and your family know where you need to go if you're warned because you may not have time to make that decision in the heat of the moment. As always, tornado safety information is available from SCEMD and Ready.gov.

Look for an update Tuesday afternoon, when we should have a clearer idea of how this event will transpire across South Carolina.