SOS: Bursting the Bubble on the Ocean's Alleged Real Estate Portfolio

In the face of impending peril, humanity possesses a remarkable superpower – an uncanny ability to look directly into the future, recognize the looming dangers, and then, with a perplexing mix of nonchalance and neglect, proceed to dance on the precipice of disaster. Nowhere is this paradox more evident than in the case of rising sea levels, where our foresight often falls victim to the curious dance of myopia and indifference.

Isle of Palms, our coastal home, is at a crossroads. Our shores, the heart of our community, are facing unprecedented challenges due to ongoing beach erosion. Over the last 10 years, the speed at which South Carolina’s sea level is rising has increased, and is now rising by as much as 1 inch every 2 years.* Now, more than ever, we need community commitment and collective strength to protect the beauty that unites us. We no longer have the luxury of complacency but must strive to work together to implement sustainable solutions, participate in beach restoration projects, and foster a deep sense of community resilience. Our actions today will shape the legacy we leave for generations. It's time for a frank conversation about the role of community engagement in shaping the destiny of our beloved island. Are we, the locals, actively participating in decision-making processes, or are we settled into a one-sided relationship with our coastline? My new monthly column will delve into the heart of the matter, urging us to reflect on how we can amplify our collective voice in the journey towards a sustainable future. Spoiler alert, the ocean doesn't care about your property.

The Silent Majority: Too often, decisions that impact our community are made behind closed doors, leaving the majority of residents in the dark. The silent majority, though passionate about preserving the unique charm of Isle of Palms, may find themselves excluded from crucial discussions. How can we ensure that all voices are not only heard but actively sought out?

A Call for Transparency: Transparency is the bedrock of a thriving democracy, and our community is no exception. It's time we require local authorities to open the channels of communication and invite residents to participate in the decision-making process. From development plans to environmental policies, every decision must be subject to scrutiny and input from the people who call Isle of Palms home.

Harnessing Technology for Inclusivity: In an era where connectivity is at our fingertips, why are we not utilizing technology to amplify community voices? Online forums, virtual town halls, and dedicated platforms can bridge the gap between decision-makers and residents. Let's leverage these tools to ensure that every opinion, concern, and suggestion is considered in the shaping of our future.

Community-Led Initiatives: While our elected officials play a pivotal role, community-led initiatives are the lifeblood of a thriving town. Grassroots organizations, neighborhood associations, and passionate individuals can spark positive change. How can we encourage and support these initiatives to address local issues and actively contribute to Isle of Palms' healthy growth?

Education and Inclusivity: An informed community is an empowered community. Educational programs, workshops, and outreach efforts can help residents understand the intricacies of decision-making processes. By fostering an environment of inclusivity, we empower locals to actively participate and contribute their insights to the conversations that matter.

Isle of Palms is more than just a destination; it's a community bound by shared values and a love for our unique way of life. To ensure our future aligns with our collective vision, we must actively engage, question, and contribute. Let's turn the tide on silence, ensuring that every resident's voice is not only heard but amplified in the decision-making that is shaping the future of Isle of Palms.

Thank you, dear readers, for investing your time in my column. Your insights are invaluable—please share your thoughts and feedback to help me continually improve and tailor future content to exceed your expectations. e: stephanie@washwithwaterfamily. com

ABOUT :

Stephanie Pascarella is an internationally recognized environmentalist as CEO and Founder of Wash with Water. Trusted since 2012 as a global CPG leader in the wellness sector, Stephanie has successfully partnered with non-profits like rePurpose Global to fund the collection, processing, and reuse of ocean-bound plastic waste. Building one of the first certified Negative Plastic Footprint, BCorp and Climate Neutral companies, Stephanie Pascarella has enabled the removal of millions of pounds of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year.

Additionally, as a Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Stephanie Pascarella offers consciousness-based coaching built upon the fundamentals of Ayurveda and meditation, offering comprehensive wellness programs that leverage the latest in neuroscience, evolutionary and positive psychology for individuals, athletes, and corporations. As a seasoned health and wellness practitioner trained under Deepak Chopra with a deep-rooted knowledge of Ayurvedic healing practices, Stephanie has spent over a decade exploring the profound connections between the physical and spiritual aspects of living.

Stephanie Pascarella has proudly called Isle of Palms home since 2010.