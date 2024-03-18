Southern Living Says The Windjammer is One of the Beach Bars in the South

×
Southern Living editors who report, research, and visit resorts across the South, today named the 18 best beach in the South, and one of the entries came from the Charleston area.
The 18 Best Beach Bars in the South:
- Flora-Bama | Perdido Key, Florida
- Aruba Beach Café | Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida
- The Windjammer | Isle of Palms, South Carolina
- Square Grouper | Jupiter, Florida
- Clayton’s Beach Bar | South Padre Island, Texas
- The Mucky Duck | Captiva Island, Florida
- Pink Pony Pub | Gulf Shores, Alabama
- The SandBar | Delray Beach, Florida
- Franky & Louie’s Beachfront Bar & Grill | Sunrise Beach, Missouri
- Peg Leg Pete’s | Pensacola Beach, Florida
- Seacrets | Ocean City, Maryland
- Jimmy B’s Beach Bar | St. Pete Beach, Florida
- The Gulf | Orange Beach, Alabama
- Kane Tiki Bar & Grill | Marco Island, Florida
- Pirates Cove | Elberta, Alabama
- Brogen’s South | St. Simons, Georgia
- Shaggy’s Harbor Bar & Grill | Coastal Mississippi
- The Spot | Galveston, Texas
Here's what the magazine had to say about The Windjammer:
"The vibes are always high at The Windjammer, which fancies itself 'Charleston’s premier beach club.' Located at Front Beach on Isle of Palms, this place has been rocking and rolling with live music drawing big crowds since 1972. With a large stage set up just beyond the dunes, there’s not a more stunning setting for a concert. There’s also no better place to stop for a drink on a deck."
You can read the full article here.