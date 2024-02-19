Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert to Release Cookbook in September

Charleston natives and husband and wife duo Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert will release a cookbook called Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves on Tuesday, September 17th. You can pre-order the book here.

In Does This Taste Funny, the couple invites you to pull up a chair as they share their favorite recipes from family and friends and offer a glimpse of food and fun in their South Carolina home.

“Hopefully reading this book and cooking these recipes will feel like hanging out with us at home," the duo said in a press release. "We basically live in the kitchen anyway.”

Sharing Stephen and Evie’s favorite recipes, as well as those of their family and friends, this book offers everything from Party Food, to Seafood, to Poultry and Meat, to Desserts, to Drinks, all tied together with playful dialogue between the couple and gorgeous shots of their food, family, and home.

The Colberts both grew up in Charleston, but didn’t meet until their mid-twenties. They are the founders of Spartina Industries which produces The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Colbert Report, Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself, Our Cartoon President, After Midnight, and much more.