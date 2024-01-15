The LENS Foundation to host Wild Child Triathlon on February 25th

On Sunday, February 25th, from 8 am to 11 am, The LENS Foundation will host the Wild Child Triathlon at Palmetto Hall within the Wild Dunes Resort.
Open to young triathletes aged 6-12, the race features swimming, biking, and running segments, capped at 100 spirited participants to ensure a personalized experience.
Age Categories - age of athlete is determined by their age on Dec. 31st, 2024:
Age 6:
25 meter swim / 1 mile bike / .50 mile run
Age 7-8:
25 meter swim / 1 mile bike / .50 mile run
Age 9-10:
50 meter swim / 1 mile bike / 1 mile run
Age 11-12:
100 meter swim / 3 mile bike / 1 mile run
The LENS Foundation, is a local nonprofit that aims to strengthen community relations and improving public safety through support for our local police.