The Ultimate Christmas Event Guide for Charleston 2023

As the holiday season approaches, families, friends, and couples in search of romantic outings will find a treasure trove of festive experiences in our comprehensive list of Christmas events in Charleston. From enchanting boat parades to whimsical ice skating adventures, each event promises to spark holiday joy and create lasting memories. And for those looking to expand their holiday horizons, we've included exciting events in Savannah and Charlotte, perfect for a delightful weekend getaway. Whether you're planning a family outing, a fun trip with friends, or a romantic holiday escapade, this guide has something special for everyone.

Located in Plant Riverside District, Savannah, GA, open from Nov 16, 2023, to Jan 1, 2024, the market features local vendors, festive decorations, and holiday lights. Activities include a Gingerbread House Unveiling, Tree Lighting Ceremony, Santa Meet & Greet, Jack Daniels Barrel Tree Fundraiser, Brunch with Santa, Santa meet and greet, and more.

Offers ice skating from mid-November to mid-February, with passes starting at $25.

× Expand Ice Skating 2021/2022

(Truist Field, Charlotte, NC): This festival features an ice rink, a 10-lane snow tubing slope, holiday lights, live entertainment, and Santa visits. It's open from Nov 22, 2023, to Jan 1, 2024, with certain exceptions. Admission is $10, and admission + skating + tubing is $40.

Happening on Dec 3, 2023 at Pitt Street in the historic Old Village, this event includes holiday shopping, live entertainment, food, and family activities.

This event features a light spectacular on select nights in November and December, with holiday-themed refreshments and photo opportunities.

Taking place on Dec 3, 2023, at 3 pm, this parade features bands, floats, and performers moving through the streets of historic Charleston. Admission is free.

Beginning November 20th through Dec 31, this holiday pop-up will be available all month long at the Laughing Gull. Decked out with the best holiday décor that will make any Instagrammer’s day, and specialty themed cocktails, you won’t want to miss out on the festive spirit at Wild Dunes!

Monday, December 18 | 7:00 PM. Create cherished memories with a heartwarming holiday family movie night. Snuggle up with your loved ones, indulge freshly popped popcorn, and indulge in the cozy delight of rich hot chocolate.

Sunday, December 31 | 8:00PM. New Year’s is a time to celebrate with loved ones, remembering milestones from the past year and ringing in the year ahead in festive spirit. Carving stations, dinner stations, seafood display, cheese display and much more to be served. Me and Mr. Jones will be joining us this year to count down the last hours of 2023.

Scheduled for Dec. 9, 2023, this event features a parade of lighted and festive boats along the Cooper River, through Charleston Harbor, and into the Ashley River. Viewpoints include Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park Pier, SC Aquarium area, and more. The event starts at 6 pm, with festivities beginning along the shores of Mount Pleasant at 5:00 p.m. Admission is free​​​​.

This holiday ice skating event will be held from December 15-17, 2023. The synthetic ice skating rink will be available on Friday from 4 pm – 8 pm, Saturday from 12 pm – 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am – 7 pm. The price for skating per time slot is $10​​.

From November 23 to January 6, visitors can see a life-sized gingerbread house crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Remy Funfrock and Chef Renee Fonseca. This holiday attraction features a variety of sweets and is adorned with 3000 twinkling lights. Hot Chocolate service is available from 12 - 7 pm daily​​.

November 24 - December 31: This event at Charleston Place allows visitors to experience the magic of snowfall on Market Street Circle, blanketing holiday trees in winter white. Each evening, enjoy cocoa and sweet treats alongside the snow show​​.

At Credit One Stadium, a custom-built synthetic ice rink will be open from Nov. 24. It features cozy firepits, concessions, and special holiday events. Tickets are $10 per person, including skate rental and a 45-minute skating session. Special events include the Daniel Island Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 24 and the "Deck The Palms" event on Dec. 21. A Movie Night is also planned for Dec. 22​​​​.