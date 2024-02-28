South Carolina Connections Academy Opens Enrollment for the 2024-25 School Year

South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school, is now enrolling K-11 students for the 2024-25 school year. For more than 15 years, South Carolina Connections Academy has offered its students an established, online education experience. The school currently serves approximately 6,250 students in grades K-12 across South Carolina.

South Carolina Connections Academy, backed by accredited state-certified educators, offers students an enriched curriculum designed to develop not only academic prowess but also essential life skills. This unique blend empowers students to cultivate self-assurance while being supported by state-certified teachers in conjunction with a curriculum that emphasizes both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. South Carolina Connections Academy educators are experts in online teaching, bringing their expertise and individuality to the virtual learning environment. As a full-time online educational institution, the school is committed to steering students through the exploration of their interests and guiding them towards a trajectory of success in both the virtual classroom and the wider world.

“I'm thrilled for another school year with the amazing students and families at South Carolina Connections Academy,” said Amanda Crum, the interim leader and chief academic officer at the school. “Our school's flexible and personalized approach ensure that we meet students where they are, making learning meaningful and engaging. I'm confident that this upcoming year will be another successful chapter in our virtual classrooms for both new and returning students."

South Carolina Connections Academy students represent a diversity of backgrounds and education histories, ranging from those who are academically ahead or struggling in a traditional school setting to those who experience health challenges or bullying. The flexible scheduling of the learning-at-home model, combined with an abundance of advanced courses and extracurricular activities, allows students to take ownership of both their education and personal journeys.

“Attending South Carolina Connections Academy gives me the freedom and flexibility to do more competitive dance,” said Ava Godbee, a Warrenville-based 7th grader at the virtual school. “My teachers always do their best to help me and are always understanding. My peers are very kind, so it has been easy to make friends, plus the in-person events are fun and entertaining.”

Interested families are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming online information sessions to find out if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about South Carolina Connections Academy, or to begin the enrollment process, please visit the www. SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcadem y.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About South Carolina Connections Academy

South Carolina Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Authorized under state law by the Charter Institute at Erskine, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. South Carolina Connections Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accrediting division of Cognia, formerly AdvancED. For more information, call 800–382–6010 or visit www. SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcadem y.com.