WDMGA will host Par 3 Challenge – with a twist

The Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association (WDMGA), which has been waging a battle against prostate cancer for more than a decade, has come up with another weapon in its fight to eliminate a disease that is expected to affect nearly 300,000 men in the United States in 2024.

The WDMGA’s annual Charity Golf Fundraiser, the largest single private fundraiser in the world for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, is scheduled for May 11 on the Wild Dunes Links Course. Before that, however, the Association will add to the more than $2 million it has raised for the Foundation by hosting its first Par 3 Challenge on April 19. The field of competitors will be limited to 54 people – and participants will be limited to using only two clubs: a driver and whichever other weapon they choose.

Mike Muzzy, chair of the WDMGA’s Prostate Cancer Foundation Committee, said the front 9 on the Links Course will be transformed into nine par 3 layouts, all between 100 and 170 yards long. Golfers must tee off and putt with their driver. The idea for the Par 3 Challenge was the brainchild of WDMGA member Dave Palame.

The entry fee is $130, with $100 of that going toward the proceeds of the May 11 annual tournament. Participants will receive Wild Dunes branded hats – “Wild Dudes” for the men and “Wild Gals” for the women – bourbon and wine donated by Total Wine & More and possibly other prizes as well. Handicaps won’t come into play, and each player will be able to buy up to two extra tee shots for the closest to the pin competition on the 4th and 8th holes. The proceeds for these mulligans will be split down the middle between the winner and the Prostate Cancer Foundation event on May 11.

Following the competition, golfers will convene at Huey’s for a social gathering.

“It’s like something none of us have ever played before,” Muzzy said. “It’s uniquely different and a lot of fun, and some most unexpected things will happen.”

To sign up for the Par 3 Challenge and to learn more about the May 11 tournament, visit wdmga-pcf.org.