Wild Dunes Resort to Host Oyster Roast with Resident Artist Hayden Wilson

The Gallery at Sweetgrass, located within the Sweetgrass Plaza at Wild Dunes Resort, announced its 2024 Resident Artist - Hayden Wilson.

In honor of Hayden’s second consecutive year as Resident Artist, Wild Dunes Resort is hosting an Oyster Roast Celebration at the resort's Plaza on January 27th from 4 pm to 7 pm. This event will include live music, cocktails, and oyster specials.

As the 2024 Resident Artist, Hayden will continue to create masterpieces at the resort’s on-site gallery studio space, capturing the vivid scenery and technicolor of life on the coast. A South Carolina native, Hayden's art beautifully captures the essence of the coastal locale, celebrating the textures, colors, and spaces that define life in the lowcountry. Hayden's studio schedule - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 12 pm to 5 pm - offers weekly opportunities to explore her artistic vision and creative process firsthand.

The Gallery at Sweetgrass, nestled within the Sweetgrass Plaza, is a sanctuary for art enthusiasts, showcasing the works of local, regional, and nationally recognized artists. These artworks celebrate the beauty and tranquility of our coastal locale, providing a unique and immersive experience for both the Isle of Palms community and Wild Dunes Resort’s esteemed guests.

