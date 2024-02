This year’s bobcat trapping season is now underway and Kiawah Island biologists have already caught their first bobcat of the season. They are hoping to capture and fit at least seven bobcats with GPS collars this winter.

Now in its 18th year, the Kiawah Bobcat GPS Project provides valuable data on bobcat survival, reproductive success, food habits, habitat use, and movement patterns. To learn more about the project, click here.