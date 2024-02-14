Candidacy Filing for Second Kiawah Island Council Member Seat to Close Next Tuesday

There will be a Special Kiawah Island Town Council Election on Tuesday, April 23rd for the Mayor seat and Council Member seat.

Candidacy filing for the Council Member seat is open now, and filing closes at noon next Tuesday, February 20th, 2024. Please be mindful that the Town Hall will be closed on Monday, February 19th for Presidents' Day. Candidacy filing for the Mayor seat is closed.

If you would like to file for candidacy, complete the Statement of Candidacy form, provide the filing fee, and file your Statement of Economic Interest and submit to Town Clerk Petra Reynolds in-person or via email here:

For election information, read more here.