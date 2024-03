The Kiawah Island Town Council proclaimed March 24 to 30, 2024 as Celebrate Kiawah Shorebird Week. During this special week, the Town highlights the beauty and importance of Kiawah's shorebird populations on its social media channels.

Community members are strongly encouraged to spread awareness, such as reminding others about giving shorebirds space, in effort to help protect these beautiful creatures.