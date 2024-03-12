Charleston's Dr. Kerry Solomon Named Dulaney Award Recipient

The American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS) has named local Charleston Ophthalmologist Kerry Solomon, M.D. as the 2024 recipient of its prestigious Dulaney Award.

AECOS is a non-profit 501(c)(6) ophthalmic society whose mission is to advance vision care and improve patients’ quality of life through Innovation, Education and Advocacy.

The Dulaney Award program is in its 24th year and recognizes ophthalmologists who have contributed significantly to the field of ophthalmology, advancing patient care and leading the development of novel technologies and techniques that improve outcomes.