Christmas Comes Early for Conservation

The Kiawah Conservancy is thrilled to announce the receipt of conservation easements on four exciting new properties this year!

On December 5, 2023, the Kiawah Conservancy and the Limehouse family signed a conservation easement to protect 253 acres of marshland and four large hummock islands. This property was one of the last unprotected stretches of marshland along the Kiawah River and is the only remaining parcel of the former Mullet Hall Plantation. Like all marshes, this land plays a critical role in the ecological health of the area by protecting against the effects of sea level rise and natural hazards. It is home to some of the most biodiverse wildlife habitats in the Lowcountry and holds historical and cultural significance, as the hummock islands contained within it were responsible for the production of sea-island cotton, a highly sought-after strain of cotton unique to the Lowcountry due to its high salt tolerance. This property is preserved in honor of Julian S. Limehouse Jr. who passed down his generational appreciation for the natural environment to his heirs. From herding cattle on horseback to farming, hunting, fishing, and frolicking around in the marsh, this property represents all the beautiful memories the family members made and have together. The Kiawah Conservancy is honored that the Limehouse family have placed their trust in us to ensure this land and its rich history are protected in perpetuity.

Three additional conservation easements came to the Kiawah Conservancy this year through the Kiawah Partners. In November 2023, the Conservancy closed on three conservation easements with the Kiawah Partners which cover 1,230 acres. The marshlands and hummocks around Kiawah Island, subject to 8 conservation easements through the Kiawah Conservancy, were then transferred to the Kiawah Island Community Association. The Kiawah Conservancy is grateful to the Kiawah Partners for ensuring these critical marshlands and hummocks are preserved in perpetuity and we look forward to our continued partnership with the Kiawah Island Community Association as we steward and monitor our conservation easements in their ownership.

By the end of this year, the Kiawah Conservancy will have preserved over 3,860 acres of natural habitat within the Kiawah River Watershed. A perpetual gift of land greatly supports the Kiawah Conservancy’s mission, it preserves unique habitats and wildlife and retains the rich culture and history of the area. Contact the Kiawah Conservancy’s Land Preservation Specialist, Collie Farah, at Collie@kiawahconservancy.org or 843-768-2029 to learn more about donating your undeveloped property or to schedule a visit to one of our protected lands. Visit us online at www.kiawahconservancy.org to learn more about our work in preservation, restoration, and conservation education and become involved in these efforts!