County Automates Non-Emergency Phone Line

The Charleston County’s non-emergency line is now automated, in lieu of a live person/call-taker. Prior to this automated service, call-takers were answering and redirecting non-emergency calls—such as barking dogs, stolen bicycles, or noisy neighbors—in addition to emergency calls. By taking both non-emergency and emergency calls, it took valuable time away from call-takers answering and responding to emergencies.

To report an non-emergency, you can dial 843-308-7333, or visit 911HelpMe.com and fill out their online form.

On Kiawah Island, you can dial the county’s non-emergency line. However, there are public safety concerns that island entities respond to as well. Some of these include:

For emergencies on the beach, call Beach Patrol at 843-518-2880.

For general non-emergency concerns, call the Town at 843-768-9166, or visit here to report a concern.

For main gate concerns, call KICA at 843-768-5566.

Call 9-1-1 if there is a fire, crime committed, medical emergency, or other life-threatening situation.